Australian Open: Britain’s Kyle Edmund beats Grigor Dimitrov to reach semis

By: Reuters | Melbourne | Published: January 23, 2018 1:18 pm
Kyle Edmund after his win over Grigor Dimitrov at Australian Open Kyle Edmund beat Grigor Dimitrov in four sets to make maiden grand slams semis. (Source: Reuters)
Britain’s Kyle Edmund bludgeoned his way past third seed Grigor Dimitrov 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 on Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday to reach the Australian Open semi-finals.

The unseeded 23-year-old, playing in his first grand slam quarter-final, showed no nerves as he blazed away with his fearsome forehand to subdue a nervy Dimitrov.

The Bulgarian struggled to reproduce the form that saw him beat home favourite Nick Kyrgios in the previous round, with his serve especially vulnerable.

Edmund broke decisively at 4-4 in the opening set with a thunderbolt forehand off a weak second serve.

Dimitrov took the second set but never looked completely comfortable against the ultra aggressive Edmund and a double-fault at 3-4 in the third set proved costly.

The players swapped breaks in the fourth set but Edmund broke again for a 5-4 lead to serve for the match.

A tense final game saw Edmund double-fault but an ace brought up match point and then Dimitrov sliced a backhand long which was confirmed by Hawkeye.

Edmund is the only British man in the main draw after three-times grand slam champion Andy Murray withdrew to have surgery on his hip.

