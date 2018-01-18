Latest News
  • Australian Open 2018: Young gun Alexander Zverev tested but moves to third round

Australian Open 2018: Young gun Alexander Zverev tested but moves to third round

Alexander Zverev endured a mid-match lapse but steadied to defeat Peter Gojowcyzk 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-3.

By: Reuters | Published: January 18, 2018 6:22 pm
Australian Open 2018, Australian Open 2018 schdule, Alexander Zverev, Alexander Zverev news, Alexander Zverev updates, Alexander Zverev vs Peter Gojowcyzk, sports news, tennis, Indian Express Alexander Zverev knuckled down to deny his opponent a look at his serve in the final stanza and sealed the match with an ace. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Alexander Zverev endured a mid-match lapse but steadied to defeat Peter Gojowcyzk 6-1 6-3 4-6 6-3 in an all-Germany battle and reach the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday.

With the thermometer peaking at a stifling 40 degrees Celsius (104 F), the 20-year-old fourth seed was grateful for the relative cool of the evening and looked set for an early night as he raced through the opening two sets under the lights at Hisense Arena.

That was until 62nd-ranked Gojowczyk rallied to break Zverev in the third game of the third set and held the advantage bravely to make a game of the contest.

Chastened, Zverev knuckled down to deny his opponent a look at his serve in the final stanza and sealed the match with an ace to set up a next generation clash with South Korean talent Chung Hyeon.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

It's either Asian Games or US Open 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table