Australian Open 2018: Powerful Bernarda Pera sends ninth seed Johanna Konta out

Johanna Konta tumbled out of the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday with a 6-4 7-5 upset in blazing sunshine on court two.

By: Reuters | Melbourne | Published: January 18, 2018 8:21 am
Johanna Konta crashed out of Australian Open 2018 2nd round. Bernarda Pera reacts while playing Britain’s Johanna Konta during their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. (AP)
World number 123 Bernarda Pera sent ninth seed Johanna Konta tumbling out of the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday with a 6-4 7-5 upset in blazing sunshine on court two. A lacklustre serving display from the British number one allowed lefthander Pera ample opportunity to showcase her powerful returns off both sides and the 23-year-old American duly delivered.

A single break of serve for 5-4 was enough to sew up the first set after 39 minutes when Konta sent a backhand long and lucky loser Pera was soon over the Briton’s serve in the second. Konta, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park in 2016 and quarter-finalist last year, saved four match points but Pera was not to be denied and set up a meeting with Barbora Strycova when the Briton fluffed an overhead volley.

