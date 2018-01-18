Australian Open 2018: Maria Sharapova too hot for Anastasija Sevastova, reaches third round

Latest News
Maria Sharapova easing past 14th seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-1 7-6(4) to reach the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday.

By: Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: January 18, 2018 8:15 am
Maria Sharapova reaches 3rd round for australian Open/ aria Sharapova of Russia celebrates winning against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia. (REUTERS)
Maria Sharapova suffered a late wobble in the blazing centre court heat before easing past 14th seed Anastasija Sevastova 6-1 7-6(4) to reach the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday. With the temperatures soaring, the former champion fired a barrage of winners past the Latvian to roar through the first set in 23 minutes at Rod Laver Arena.

Sharapova wavered when serving for the match at 5-4, allowing Sevastova to drag the match into a tiebreak, but the Russian doubled down on her baseline firepower to raise three match points quickly. She closed out the match on the second when Sevastova clubbed a forehand long and will next meet the winner of 2016 champion Angelique Kerber and Donna Vekic for a place in the last 16.

