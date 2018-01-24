Australian Open 2018 Live Score, Day 10: Tennys Sandgren vs Hyeon Chung

Roger Federer faces Tomas Berdych challenge to reach Australian Open semifinals. (Source: AP) Roger Federer faces Tomas Berdych challenge to reach Australian Open semifinals. (Source: AP)

Two-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber thrashed Madison Keys in just 51 minutes to reach the Australian Open semi-finals. She beat the American 6-1, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena. Roger Federer’s stance to claim the 20th grand slam title has become much stronger after Rafael Nadal retired hurt in the fifth set of his quarter-final against Marin Cilic on Tuesday. Nadal joined big names Novak Djokovic and Grigor Dimitrov in the exit queue and Federer will be looking to make the most of their absence. Federer will be hoping to beat 19th seed Tomas Berdych on Wednesday to book a place in the semi-finals. Unseeded Tennys Sandgren and Hyeon Chung battle in the other quarterfinal, both aiming to make the final four of a grand slam for the first time.

Australian Open Day 10 Live:

0937 hrs IST: Third set underway as the confident South Korean takes 2-1 lead. Sandgren, however, has not given up as he sends Chung so wide that all he could do was lose the point. Good stuff from the American!

0920 hrs IST: Chung does it! He is now just a set away from the semifinals as he beats Sandgren 7-6 (5) after taking three points on the trot. Sandgren’s only hope of surviving is by forcing the match into the fourth set.

0850 hrs IST: A very intense game is underway at the Rod Laver Arena. We are headed into the tie-breaker for the second set as both players are level at 6-6.

0850 hrs IST: Some excellent groundstrokes by both the players as Sandgren attempts a comeback after a 15-shot rally. Chung looked in control after breaking the second set but the American seems to have taken things in his control.

0820 hrs IST: Chung wraps up the opening set in just 37 minutes to defeat Sandgren 6-4. The winner of the Djokovic-clash is in control as he looks for his second win against Sandgren after Auckland earlier this month. No sign of nerves from the South Korean.

0750 hrs IST: The match between Chung and Sandgren started with some confusion on Rod Laver Arena with alarm sounding and calls to evacuate heard. After the slight delay, Djokovic-conqueror Chung began on a positive note, leading 2-1 over Sandgren.

0745 hrs IST: Former champion Angelique Kerber has blasted her way into the Australian Open semi-finals with a straight sets demolition of American Madison Keys.

0740 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 10th day of the Australian Open. Stay updated with the live score and key updates of what is happening in Melbourne.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd