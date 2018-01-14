Australian Open 2018 Live streaming: When and where to watch Australian Open LIVE, TV coverage, time in IST

Australian Open 2018 will see Roger Federer defend his title. (Reuters) Australian Open 2018 will see Roger Federer defend his title. (Reuters)

The first Grand Slam tournament of the year, Australian Open, is set to begin from Monday and according to tennis analysts, it is the defending champion Roger Federer who appears to be the “clear favourite” to retain the trophy this year. The Swiss tennis star will contest for his 20th grand slam title, but could face dangerous competition on his way, including the likes of a returning Novak Djokovic and Juan Martin del Potro, who will be competing in the tournament for the first time since 2014. Injuries to Andy Murray and Kei Nishikori will keep them out of the tournament and will boost Federer’s chance, who earlier won all his matches at Hopman Cup to lead Switzerland to a third title. Fans could witness a repeat of last year’s final with Rafa Nadal placed in the other side of the half. Meanwhile, Serena Williams, who had a baby in September has pulled out of the tournament and will not compete to retain the trophy, boosting chances for World No.1 Simona Halep and Venus Williams to go for a Grand Slam victory at the start of the year.

When will Australian Open 2018 begin?

Australian Open 2018 will begin from Monday, January 15, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia and will continue till Sunday, January 28, 2017. Defending champion Roger Federer is seeded second while World No. 1 Rafael Nadal is seeded first in the tournament.

Where is Australian Open 2018 is being played?

The Australian Open 2018 is played on hardcourt surface at Melbourne Park. The matches are played in its three primary courts, the Rod Laver Arena, Hisense Arena and the Margaret Court Arena followed by outside courts.

What time does the Australian Open begin?

The Australian Open is split into two sessions with the Day session beginning at 11:00 am local time or 0530 am as per Indian Standard Time (IST). The evening session will begin at 7 pm local time and 1.30 pm IST. The highly anticipated opening match of first-seeded Rafael Nadal against Victor Estrella Burgos will be played in the night session on Monday. Nick Kyrgios will also play his first round match in the same session. The only Indian in the singles draw – Yuki Bhambri takes on Marcos Baghdatis on Court 8 with the match expected to begin at 10 am IST.

Which TV channel will telecast the Australian Open 2018 LIVE?

The Australian Open 2018 will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 2, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Six and Sony Sony Six HD. The pre-show will start at 0515 hrs IST on Monday morning.

How do I live stream Australian Open 2018?

The Australian Open 2018 will be live streamed on SonyLiv app and website. You can also track progress of the Australian Open 2018 on IndianExpress.com as we will bring you all the updates and action from Melbourne.

