Australian Open 2018 Live, Day 11: Caroline Wozniacki takes on Elise Mertens

Second seed Caroline Wozniacki faces 37th ranked Elise Mertens, who is on her Melbourne debut, in the first match on Day 11 of Australian Open in the women singles semifinals on Thursday. Later, Angelique Kerber, who is the only former champion among those in contention, is up against World No. 1 Simona Halep, who had an unbeaten singles campaign in the Hopman Cup. The German accelerated past US Open finalist Madison Keys 6-1, 6-2 in 51 minutes in their quarter-final. Halep was equally impressive in coming from 0-3 down against big-serving sixth seed Karolina Pliskova to rattle off 12 of the last 14 games in a 6-3, 6-2 win. In the men’s singles, both Kyle Edmund and sixth seed Marin Cilic will be fighting for the first Australian Open final spot on Thursday. Cilic benefited from the injury retirement of Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Edmund remains the only British man in this year’s field after five-time finalist Andy Murray withdrew due to an injury before the tournament. Here are the live scores and updates from the Australian Open, Day 11:

Australian Open LIVE Day 11:

