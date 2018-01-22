Australian Open 2018: Chung Hyeon hopes his win over Novak Djokovic will grow tennis in South Korea

Chung Hyeon after beating Novak Djokovic at Australian Open. (Reuters Photo) Chung Hyeon after beating Novak Djokovic at Australian Open. (Reuters Photo)

Tennis success has proved elusive for South Korea but the east Asian nation can expect a belated rush of glory if young gun Chung Hyeon has his way. On Monday, the bespectacled 21-year-old became the country’s first player to reach a grand slam quarter-final by felling one of the game’s all-time greats in Serbian Novak Djokovic. He went one better than the two Koreans who made a fourth round, with Lee Hyung-taik the last to make the last 16 at a grand slam at the 2007 U.S. Open.

“Yeah, today (is a) victory for my country, I think tennis (is) coming up after this tonight,” Chung told reporters with a smile after his stunning 7-6(4) 7-5 7-6(3) victory.

On the strength of his performance against former world number one Djokovic, a six-times champion at Melbourne Park, South Korean tennis could be set for the stratosphere.

World number 58 Chung, who won the ATP’s “NextGen” event for the world’s top 21-and-under players last year, will face American Tennys Sandgren for a semi-final place as he continues a trajectory many pundits see leading to a top-five ranking.

Two years after losing in straight sets to Djokovic on Rod Laver Arena, Chung showed he has learned plenty in the interim.

“There’s a big difference. Obviously, he’s physically stronger,” said 12-times grand slam champion Djokovic. “Also, as you mentioned, mature. I think he got some big matches in the last 15 months on the big stage.

“I think that helps to build a confidence and experience, to know what to do in deciding moments. Today he was great in those moments. He showed no weaknesses, not many. I mean, he was really consistent, played a great match.”

Chung will be favourite to beat world number 97 Sandgren, who burnished his own fairytale by beating fifth seed Dominic Thiem on Monday.

“Yeah, he’s a really good player,” said Chung. “I think he made a first quarter-final, same like me. I’m just ready for him.”

