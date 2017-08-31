Only in Express

Australian Nick Kyrgios fined $5,500 for bad behaviour

Nick Kyrgios smashed his racket and cursed as he expressed his frustration during a 6-3 1-6 6-4 6-1 loss to fellow Australian John Millman on Wednesday. He received a $3,000 fine for 'audible obscenity' and a $2,500 fine for 'abuse of rackets and equipments'.

By: Reuters | Published:August 31, 2017 11:46 pm
Nick Kyrgios, of Australia at US Open. (Source: AP)
Nick Kyrgios was fined a total of $5,500 for bad behaviour during his U.S. Open first-round defeat, organisers said on Thursday.

Kyrgios, seeded 14th, smashed his racket and cursed as he expressed his frustration during a 6-3 1-6 6-4 6-1 loss to fellow Australian John Millman on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old received a $3,000 fine for ‘audible obscenity’ and a $2,500 fine for ‘abuse of rackets and equipments’, said a U.S. Tennis Association statement.

