Australian Open 2018: Dominant Roger Federer into final after Chung Hyeon quits

Roger Federer was all over the world number 58 Chung Hyeon throughout a one-sided contest that ended with him leading by 6-1 5-2.

By: Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: January 26, 2018 3:29 pm
Roger Federer enter Australian Open 2018 final against Marin Cilic. Switzerland’s Roger Federer in action during his match against South Korea’s Chung Hyeon. (REUTERS)
Ruthless Roger Federer handed Chung Hyeon an old-fashioned schooling before the South Korean quit trailing 6-1 5-2 in a damp squib of an Australian Open semi-final on Friday. The 36-year-old was all over the world number 58 throughout a one-sided contest under the Rod Laver Arena roof, breaking three times to win the opening set in 33 minutes.

When Chung held serve to make it 1-1 in the second set a huge cheer went up from the Australia Day crowd who had hoped to witness a classic battle of the generations. But the bespectacled 21-year-old, nicknamed ‘the professor’, simply had no answer to Federer’s masterclass.

Federer broke for 3-1 with a dipping backhand pass and when Chung needed treatment on his foot blisters at 1-4 his hopes of becoming the first South Korean to reach a grand slam final looked completely hopeless. Chung managed to win one more game but threw in the towel.

  1. Malcolm Mill
    Jan 26, 2018 at 3:42 pm
    Chung better luck next time you were facing the God
