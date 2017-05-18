Latest News

ATP Next Gen Finals to see innovation in tennis

ATP Tour will try innovative techniques at the first-ever year-ending finals for Under-21 players which will be played in Milan.

By: Express News Service | Published:May 18, 2017 11:46 am
The ATP Tour will be testing new set of rules during a new season-ending tournament for the top under-21 players in Milan in November. Here are a few proposed changes:

New scoring
Sets will be first to four with tiebreaks at 3-3, and matches will be best-of-five sets with no-Ad scoring.

Shorter warmups
Matches will begin precisely five minutes from the time the second player walks on to the court.

Clock
A clock will be visible in between points to ensure strict enforcement of the 25-second rule, as well as during set breaks, medical timeouts, and the five-minute countdown during warmups.

No lets
The no-let rule will apply to serves, bringing in an additional element of unpredictability.

Medical timeouts
A limit of one medical timeout per player per match.

Player coaching
Players and coaches will be allowed to communicate at certain points during matches.

Doubles alleys
The court will feature only singles lines — no doubles alleys.

“We are not going to dramatically revolutionize the game in the next five years. We’re probably coming to the end of one of the greatest eras of tennis and now need to look to the next generation of players and how we can put them on a platform to demonstrate to the world how great this next generation is going to be.”

– Chris Kermode, ATP executive chairman and president

