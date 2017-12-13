ATF chief Anil Khanna nominated for 4 key posts in ITF

Anil Khanna has also been nominated to Co-Chair the recently constituted ITF New Properties Taskforce. (Source: File) Anil Khanna has also been nominated to Co-Chair the recently constituted ITF New Properties Taskforce. (Source: File)

Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) president Anil Khanna has been nominated for four key positions of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for a two-year term. Khanna, who has served as the Board of Directors of ITF from 2003 to 2011 and was re-elected, has been nominated to hold key positions in four important committees and Taskforce of the ITF for 2018-2019.

Khanna will be the chairman, ITF Worldwide Development Advisors Group. ITF has an annual budget of approximately USD 8 million for development activities which are done under the administration of the group. Khanna has also been nominated to Co-Chair the recently constituted ITF New Properties Taskforce along with Rene Stammbach Of Switzerland. The committee will be working towards creation of new properties and opportunities for ITF. He has also been nominated to be a member of the most important Finance Committee of ITF and has been holding the position from 2009–2011 and 2013 till date.

Also being the President of the Regional Federation for Asia with the strength of 44 member nations, he is the key member in the Regional Association President Taskforce, which enables the ITF to work more closely for development and growth activities in the regions across the world.

