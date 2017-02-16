Bangalore first choice venue for Uzbek tie

After beating New Zealand 4-1 earlier this month, the Indian Davis Cup team will have home advantage when they play Uzbekistan in the second round of the Asia/Oceania Group 1 tie. Bangalore is the front runner to host the tie that starts on April 7.

“It hasn’t yet been finalised, but Bangalore is the first choice for us,” confirmed Hironmoy Chatterjee, general secretary of the All India Tennis Association (AITA).

The final decision will be made once the International Tennis Federation (ITF) accepts the plan from the host federation. According to protocol, the AITA is expected to send a list of possible venues to the ITF for approval on Wednesday.

Along with Bangalore, Pune too has been considered as a possible venue to host the tie. Chatterjee however, maintained that Pune will not be the best option since the city hosted the recent tie against New Zealand at the Balewadi Sports Complex.

“Holding back-to-back Davis Cup matches at the same place is not good for organisers. They take great pains to make sure the event goes smoothly. So it gets difficult since they just hosted one tie recently,” he added.

The two cities are being considered mainly because of their higher altitude setting. “We had checked with the players and they told us that they wanted to play on hard courts at a high altitude venue. So Bangalore and Pune were the two choices we had. Both options are still open, though Bangalore is our first preference. But we can only finalise it once we get the ITF approval,” he said.

The last time India played a home tie against Bangalore was in 2014, when they lost 3-2 to Serbia in a World Group Playoff tie. Meanwhile, the upcoming tie will be Mahesh Bhupathi’s first as non-playing captain of the team. He incidentally also hails from Bangalore.