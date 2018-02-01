Ashleigh Barty, Daria Gavrilova to lead Australia vs Ukraine in Fed Cup

shleigh Barty and Daria Gavrilova will lead Australia in Fed Cup. shleigh Barty and Daria Gavrilova will lead Australia in Fed Cup.

Ashleigh Barty and Daria Gavrilova will lead Australia in its Fed Cup match against Ukraine, while Ukraine’s top-ranked player Elina Svitolina will not be competing. Tennis Australia said Thursday that No. 16 Barty and No. 25 Gavrilova will be joined by Casey Dellacqua and Destanee Aiava for the World Group II first-round match in Canberra on Feb. 10-11. Australia captain Alicia Molik said “this is one of the strongest Fed Cup teams we’ve had in many years.”

Ukraine prevented Australia from reaching the eight-nation World Group in February of last year, winning 3-1 in Kharkiv. The Canberra winner will play off against one of the four losers in the World Group first round for a place in the final eight.

Svitolina, a quarterfinalist at the Australian Open who is ranked No. 3, is not making the trip to Canberra.

The Fed Cup said on its website that Marta Kostyuk, a 15-year-old qualifier who made the third round at the Australian Open, will lead Ukraine, joined by Lyudmyla Kichenok, Nadiia Kichenok, Dasha Lopatetskaya and captain Mikhail Filima.

