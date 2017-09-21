Arjun Khade shocks No.2 seed Colin Van Beem in ITF Futures tennis tournament

Top-seed Sasi Kumar Mukund defeated Cameron Silverman of the USA by 6-4, 6-1 to book a semi-final spot. (Source: File) Top-seed Sasi Kumar Mukund defeated Cameron Silverman of the USA by 6-4, 6-1 to book a semi-final spot. (Source: File)

Unseeded Arjun Khade of India stunned second-seed Colin Van Beem of the Netherlands 6-4, 7-6(4) to reach the semi-finals of the LMW ITF Tennis Men’s Futures tennis tournament 2017 here today.

Khade, who enjoyed a good run in the two Futures events held in Chennai earlier, did well to quell the challenge of the Dutchman in a tight two-set encounter.

Meanwhile, top-seed Sasi Kumar Mukund made short work of Cameron Silverman of the USA, the fifth-seed 6-4, 6-1 to book a semi-final spot. India’s Aryan Goevas, the No.7 seed, dashed the hopes of Frenchman Clement Larriere with a hard-fought 6-7, 6-3, 7-6(1) win to reach the last four.

In the other match, Cing-Yang Meng won a battle between two Taipei players, beating Jui-Chen Hung to advance. The doubles final would see the top-seeds Chandril and Lakshit Sood take on Arjun Khade and Sasi Kumar Mukund battle it out tomorrow.

Results: (Indians unless otherwise specified)

Singles (Quarterfinals): Aryan Goveas (S-7) bt Clement Larriere (France) 6-7(5), 6-3, 7-6(1); Arjun Kadhe bt Colin Van Beem (the Netherlands (S-2) 6-4, 7-6(4); Sasi Kumar Mukund (S-1) bt Cameron Silverman (USA S-5) 6-4, 6-1; Cing-Yang Meng (Taipei) bt Jui-Chen Hung (Taipei S-8) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Doubles (Semifinals): Arjun Kadhe/Sasi Kumar Mukund bt Anirudh Chandrasekhar/Vignesh Peranamallur 6-4, 7-6(2); Chandril Sood/Lakshit Sood (S-1) bt Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash/Vinayak Sharma Kaza (S-4) 6-2, 6-2.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App