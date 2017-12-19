Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias become parents to twins

Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias have been dating since 2001. (File photo) Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias have been dating since 2001. (File photo)

Former doubles World No.1 Anna Kournikova gave birth to twins – a boy and a girl – in Miami on the weekend alongside long-time boyfriend and singer Enrique Iglesias. The newborns have been named Nicholas and Lucy, as per a report on TMZ. The couple who are notoriously private had kept the pregnancy a secret.

On Saturday, 36-year-old Kournikova had posted three photos on Instagram, featuring herself on a boat with the tag ‘no filter needed’ and ‘miami winter’. Her figure was covered up by an Iglesias jacket from his recent tour.

Kournikova and Enrique have been dating since 2001 when they met on the sets of the latter’s music video ‘Escape’ but are believed not to be married. They’ve been strictly private about their relationship and have not been seen in public for nearly a year.

At the last spotting, Anna had sparked marriage speculation when she was seen sporting a large diamond ring and a matching eternity band on her wedding finger. However, in an interview in the summer, Spaniard Enrique revealed that despite the length of time they’ve been together, he and Kournikova had no immediate plans to get married. Enrique further claimed that they already live the life of a married couple in many ways.

“We’re just as happy. There comes a point when you’ve been with someone for a certain amount of time that I believe that you are like, married. I guess the only difference is that we haven’t walked down the aisle,” he told British tabloid The Sun at one time.

Madrid-born Enrique had once caused quite a flutter when he introduced Kournikova as his wife during a concert in Anna’s native of Russia in 2011. But the musician later claimed he simply got caught up in the moment, adding that being married or not has no bearing on how much he loves Kournikova. “It was just meant to be sweet, in the moment. I honestly didn’t mean to confuse people. I thought it’d be easier for the audience to understand than if I said, ‘my girl’,” he said.

“I’ve never really thought marriage would make a difference. Maybe it’s because I come from divorced parents, but I don’t think you love someone more because of a piece of paper. And nowadays it’s not taboo to have kids and not be married. What makes a difference is that you’re a good parent,” he went on to say.

Kournikova had reached highest ranking of World No 8 in singles but achieved more fame in doubles partnering Martina Hingis. She won two Australian Open titles (1999, 2002) with the ‘Swiss Miss’ and finished second best at French Open (1999). In the mixed doubles, she reached two finals alongside Jonas Bjorkman and Max Mirnyi in 1999 and 2000 respectively.

