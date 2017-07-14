Andy Roddick threw almost all his trophies away in cleaning spree, says wife



Andy Roddick may be one of the most decorated players of his generation but one would have difficulty in finding the trophies to show. This is because the former US Open champion threw nearly all his trophies away in a cleaning spree.

Roddick’s wife and model Brooklyn Decker said that he threw all his trophies “away in the garbage.” “We have his US Open trophy,” she is quoted as saying by People magazine, “But all his other trophies Andy threw away in the garbage.” She said that the former World No. 1 “decided that these don’t mean success” to him. “It was really upsetting,” Decker said, “He did it one day when I was out of town. [He] decided that these don’t mean success to me, these don’t define me and I don’t really care to have these material things sitting around the house, so he threw them in the trash. I think he saved a few but they are not on display.”

Roddick won the US Open in 2003. Since then he has been in four Grand Slam finals, losing to Roger Federer on all four occasions. He announced his retirement during the 2012 US Open citing his decision to focus more on his Andy Roddick Foundation as a reason. He won 32 titles in his career and spent nearly a decade in the top 10 of the ATP rankings. He was World no. 1 between 2003 and 2004. He will be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame later in the month, according to The Guardian.

