Wimbledon 2017: Andy Murray top seed ahead of Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal

World No. 1 and defending champion Andy Murray has been given top seed in the men’s singles of the 2017 Wimbledon Championships. He is followed by Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. In the women’s singles, top ranked Angelique Kerber tops the seedings and is followed by Simona Halep, Karolina Pliskova and Elina Svitolina. 2016 champion Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova are the notable absentees.

It is the first time that Murray has clinched top seed at the grass-court Grand Slam. His 2016 win was the first time since 1935 that a British man had won the title more than once. Roger Federer has the chance to clinch his eighth title at Wimbledon, the most by any player. Federer ended a Grand Slam title drought with a remarkable win at the 2017 Australian Open over arch-rival Rafael Nadal. Both Federer and Nadal were on the comeback trail after a long hiatus due to injury. Federer decided to sit out the clay court season so as to prepare himself for the grass courts but Nadal rampaged to wins at Barcelona, Madrid and the Italian Open before rampaging to a victory in the French Open without dropping a single set.

Third ranked Stan Wawrinka is seeded fifth in the tournament. Milos Raonic, Marin Cilic, Dominic Thiem, Kei Nishikori and Alexander Zverev round out the top 10 in the seedings. Australian firebrand Nick Kyrgios is seeded 20th.

Seeds for Wimbledon (July 3rd – July 16th)

Men

1. Andy Murray (GBR), 2. Novak Djokoic (SRB), 3. Roger Federer (SUI), 4. Rafael Nadal (ESP), 5. Stan Wawrinka (SUI), 6. Milos Raonic (CAN), 7. Marin Cilic (CRO), 8. Dominic Thiem (AUT), 9. Kei Nishikori (JPN), 10. Alexander Zverev (GER)

11. Tomas Berdych (CZE), 12. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA), 13. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL), 14. Lucas Pouille (FRA), 15. Gael Monfils (FRA), 16. Gilles Muller (LUX), 17. Jack Sock (USA), 18. Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP), 19. Feliciano Lopez (ESP), 20. Nick Kyrgios (AUS)

21. Ivo Karlovic (CRO), 22. Richard Gasquet (FRA), 23. John Isner (USA), 24. Sam Querrey (USA), 25. Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP), 26, Steve Johnson (USA), 27. Pablo Cuevas (URU), 28. Mischa Zverev (GER), 29. Fabio Fognini (ITA), 30. Juan Martin Del Potro (ARG), 31. Karen Khachanov (RUS), 32. Paolo Lorenzi (ITA)

Women

1. Angelique Kerber (GER), 2. Simona Halep (ROM), 3. Karolina Pliskova (CZE), 4. Elina Svitolina (UKR), 5. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN), 6. Johanna Konta (GBR), 7. Svetlana Kuznetsova (RUS), 8. Dominika Cibulkova (SVK), 9. Agnieszka Radwanska (POL), 10. Venus Williams (USA)

11. Petra Kvitova (CZE), 12. Kristina Mladenovic (FRA), 13. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT), 14. Garbine Muguruza (ESP), 15. Elena Vesnina (RUS), 16. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS), 17. Madison Keys (USA), 18. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT), 19. Timea Bacsinszky (SUI), 20. Daria Gavrilova (AUS)

21. Carolina Garcia (FRA), 22. Barbora Strycova (CZE), 23. Kiki Bertens (NED), 24. Coco Vandeweghe (USA), 25. Carla Suarez Navarro (ESP), 26. Mirjana Lucic-Baroni (CRO), 27. Ana Konjuh (CRO), 28. Lauren Davis (USA), 29. Daria Kasatkina (RUS), 30. Zhang Shuai (CHN), 31. Roberta Vinci (ITA), 32. Lucie Safarova (CZE)

