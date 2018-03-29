Andy Murray to play in Dutch grass-court tournament in June

Andy Murray steps up his bid to fully recover from hip surgery in time for Wimbledon. Andy Murray steps up his bid to fully recover from hip surgery in time for Wimbledon.

Andy Murray has agreed to play at the June grass-court tournament in Rosmalen in the Netherlands, as the former world number one steps up his bid to fully recover from hip surgery in time for Wimbledon. The Scot has not played a competitive match since losing to Sam Querrey in the Wimbledon quarter-finals last July and underwent an operation on the hip at the start of the year after rest and recuperation failed to resolve the issue.

“The two-time Wimbledon champion will continue his comeback from injury on the grass courts of Rosmalen in the Netherlands,” the organisers of the June 11-17 tournament said in a statement on Thursday. Murray, who has not played in the Netherlands since reaching the quarter-finals of the Rotterdam Open in 2015, posted pictures of himself playing in Nice this week in an encouraging sign that he is working his way back to full fitness.

“I am looking forward to getting back on the grass and to play Rosmalen for the first time,” the 30-year-old said. “I’ve heard lots of good things about the tournament and the courts are meant to be very good — it’s the perfect way for me to prepare for Wimbledon.”

The ATP World Tour 250 series event was won by Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller in 2017.

