Andy Murray struggles with illness on French Open eve: Reports

Andy Murray has had numerous setbacks in 2017, with the 30-year-old diagnosed with shingles in February before sustaining a elbow injury in March.

By: Reuters | Published:May 26, 2017 1:26 pm
World number one Andy Murray is battling to recover from illness before the French Open begins on Sunday, according to British media reports.

Murray has had numerous setbacks in 2017, with the 30-year-old diagnosed with shingles in February before sustaining a elbow injury in March that ruled him out of the Miami Open and Great Britain’s Davis Cup tie.

Top-seeded Murray trained on Thursday, ahead of the main draw for the French Open later on Friday, and is also set to attend a pre-tournament press conference after the draw.

