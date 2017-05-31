Andy Murray speaks against Margaret Court’s stance on gay-marriage

Andy Murray condemned Margaret Court’s comments on Tuesday. (Source: AP) Andy Murray condemned Margaret Court’s comments on Tuesday. (Source: AP)

Andy Murray condemned 24-times grand slam winner Margaret Court’s comments on same sex marriage. The World Number one however feels that if the stadium’s name, taken after Court, has to be changed, it should be done before the Australian Open begins.

The 74-year-old created controversy after she said that she would never travel by Qantas Airlines because of their support for same-sex marriages. Her comments created outrage among many renowned tennis players.

Murray also slammed Court’s views saying that two people getting married, regardless of their sex, is not anybody else’s business. The Briton said on Tuesday, “I don’t see why anyone has a problem with two people who love each other getting married.”

“If it’s two men, two women, that’s great. I don’t see why it should matter. It’s not anyone else’s business. Everyone should have the same rights,” he added.

He however said that the issue of demand of changing the stadium’s name should be resolved before the tournament begins as it would lead to many problems. “If something was to be done, I think it would be a lot more beneficial to do it before the tournament starts,” Murray said.

“For players to be in a position where you’re in a slam and kind of boycotting playing on the court, I think would potentially cause a lot of issues. So I think if something was going to be happening and the players come to an agreement, if they think the name should be changed or whatever, that should be decided before the event — before the event starts.”

Murray beat Andrey Kuznetsov in the first round of the French Open on Tuesday.

