Latest News

Andy Murray set to return at Monte Carlo Open

Andy Murray made his first appearance on court for a month when he played a charity match against Roger Federer in Zurich.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: April 17, 2017 5:32 pm
Andy Murray, Andy Murray England, England Andy Murray, Andy Murray Davis Cup, Davis Cup, sports news, sports, tennis news, Tennis, Indian Express In a television interview Andy Murray has said that he feels fine and believes his serve is also getting better. (Source: AP)

After recovering from elbow injury, World No 1 Andy Murray is set to return for the Monte Carlo open. In a television interview Andy Murray has said that he feels fine and believes his serve is also getting better.

Andy Murray was last seen in action during the Indian Wells. After that Murray returned to the court in an exhibition match against Roger Federer in Switzerland on 10 April, and has  been preparing on the Monte Carlo clay.

Murray said in a TV interview that the injury is not affecting anything but his serving. “I’m not serving as fast as I would like yet, but am hoping over the next five or six days I will be able to start serving like normal again,” said Murray. “Monte Carlo starts in a week, so I’m hoping, if I keep progressing as I have with the elbow, to play Monte Carlo.

“If not, then I just need to stay patient and I’ll try the following week. I’m getting there, I just have to go slowly.”

Three-times grand slam winner Murray recently made his first appearance on court when he played a charity match against Roger Federer in Zurich.

Meanwhile, along with Murray  Novak Djokovic is also set to make a return on court. The Monte Carlo Masters beginning on April 17.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I lift heavy cement slabs on my shoulders every day. When I return home, my body hurts all over. But I really look forward to Sunday when I unwind myself playing football 

IPL Fixtures

TODAY

18th T20

04:00 PM (IST) April 17, 2017 .

Delhi Daredevils vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
TODAY

19th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 17, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

20th T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 18, 2017 .

Gujarat Lions vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

21st T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 19, 2017 .

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Daredevils

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

22nd T20

08:00 PM (IST) April 20, 2017 .

Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians

Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore