Andy Murray set to return at Monte Carlo Open

After recovering from elbow injury, World No 1 Andy Murray is set to return for the Monte Carlo open. In a television interview Andy Murray has said that he feels fine and believes his serve is also getting better.

Andy Murray was last seen in action during the Indian Wells. After that Murray returned to the court in an exhibition match against Roger Federer in Switzerland on 10 April, and has been preparing on the Monte Carlo clay.

Murray said in a TV interview that the injury is not affecting anything but his serving. “I’m not serving as fast as I would like yet, but am hoping over the next five or six days I will be able to start serving like normal again,” said Murray. “Monte Carlo starts in a week, so I’m hoping, if I keep progressing as I have with the elbow, to play Monte Carlo.

“If not, then I just need to stay patient and I’ll try the following week. I’m getting there, I just have to go slowly.”

Three-times grand slam winner Murray recently made his first appearance on court when he played a charity match against Roger Federer in Zurich.

Meanwhile, along with Murray Novak Djokovic is also set to make a return on court. The Monte Carlo Masters beginning on April 17.

