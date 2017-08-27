Andy Murray pulls out of US Open 2017 due to hip injury

Andy Murray during a practice session. (Source: Reuters) Andy Murray during a practice session. (Source: Reuters)

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the US Open two days before the start of the tournament due to a hip injury on Saturday. The 2012 US Open champion has been out of action since Wimbledon. Murray was hampered by the injury as he lost to Sam Query in the quarter-finals.

The world number two, who practised all week, becomes the latest big name to withdraw following Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka.

The 30-year old confirmed his withdrawal and said “It’s too sore for me to win the tournament and ultimately that’s what I was here to try and do. I’ll definitely make a decision on the rest of the year in the next few days,” said Murray.

Murray was due to face Tennys Sandgren of the United States of America in the first round.

