Only in Express

Andy Murray pulls out of US Open 2017 due to hip injury

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the US Open two days before the start of the tournament due to a hip injury. Murray was hampered by the injury during his quarterfinal against Sam Query.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: August 27, 2017 1:27 am
Andy Murray, US Open 2017, Andy Murray news, Andy Murray injury, Tennis news, Indian Express Andy Murray during a practice session. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Andy Murray has withdrawn from the US Open two days before the start of the tournament due to a hip injury on Saturday. The 2012 US Open champion has been out of action since Wimbledon. Murray was hampered by the injury as he lost to Sam Query in the quarter-finals.

The world number two, who practised all week, becomes the latest big name to withdraw following Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka.

The 30-year old confirmed his withdrawal and said “It’s too sore for me to win the tournament and ultimately that’s what I was here to try and do. I’ll definitely make a decision on the rest of the year in the next few days,” said Murray.

Murray was due to face Tennys Sandgren of the United States of America in the first round.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 26, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 48 -->
24
Zone A - Match 48
FT
26
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Puneri Paltan beat U Mumba (26-24)
Aug 27, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 49 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 49
Aug 27, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 50 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 50

R Ashwin is also part of the ODI team which we are looking at 