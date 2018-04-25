Andy Murray not to play in Glasgow ATP Challenger

Andy Murray’s run away from competitive tennis is going to continue. (Souce: AP) Andy Murray’s run away from competitive tennis is going to continue. (Souce: AP)

Andy Murray’s return to court will have to wait even further as the Scotsman will give the ATP Challenger in Glasgow a miss. He was considering playing in the new ATP Challenger event in Scotstoun, which starts on Sunday. But the former world number one, who has dropped to World No 34, has chosen to continue his recovery from hip surgery away from competitive tennis. The next confirmed tournament on Murray’s schedule is the Rosmalen grass-court event, the Libema Open, in Netherlands in May.

The tournament in Netherlands is prior to Queen’s Club grass court event which acts as warm up for third Grand Slam of the year in Wimbledon. The Scotsman also has an option to play at the Challenger event in Loughborough next month.

He has thrown his name into the ring as entries for the French Open but it is reported that the former Roland Garros finalist will not be playing in Paris or at any clay court event.

His last competitive tournament was Wimbledon last year in July. Since then, Murray has been struggling to recover from the hip injury and then surgery that has kept him out of action for a long period.

In Murray’s absence, several other Scots are expected to play in Glasgow, including Murray’s protégé, Aidan McHugh, who is in the former world number one’s management stable. Complete final entry list, including wild cards, will be announced later.

