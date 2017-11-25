Andy Murray is merciless in his Donald Trump mocking!

Andy Murray used his fantastic wit to mock Donald Trump. Andy Murray used his fantastic wit to mock Donald Trump.

Andy Murray took a hilarious crack at United States President Donald Trump after the politician claimed to have turned down the “offer” to be “probably” be named as Time Magazine’s Person of the Year. In response, Murray tongue-in-cheek said he had turned down BBC for Sports Personality of the Year.

Trump had earlier taken to Twitter to go after Time Magazine seemingly aware that he wasn’t going to be named Person of the Year. He made up a story of how the magazine got in touch with him and asked for a lengthy interview and photo shoot in response to naming him for certain – an offer he supposedly turned down.

Trump in his original tweet said, “Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”.

Going nearly word-to-word, Murray using his fantastic wit tweeted, “Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway!”.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Bbc just called to say I was PROBABLY going to be named sports personality of the year but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Andy Murray (@andy_murray) November 24, 2017

Hollywood just called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named the next James Bond but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — David Schneider (@davidschneider) November 24, 2017

American comedian David Schneider too joined in by saying he turned down on becoming the next James Bond in return for an interview and major photo shoot by Hollywood!

