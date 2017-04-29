Andy Murray loses to Dominic Thiem in Barcelona Open semi-finals

Latest News
World no.1 Andy Murray's was overpowered by Dominic Thiem and lost 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.

By: AP | Barcelona | Published:April 29, 2017 8:08 pm
andy murray, barcelona open, barcelona open semi finals, andy murray vs dominic thiem, murray vs thiem, tennis news, sports news, indian express Andy Murray’s defeat comes a week after he exited the third round at Monte Carlo. (Source: AP)

World No. 1 Andy Murray lost to Dominic Thiem of Austria 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in the Barcelona Open semifinals on Saturday.

Murray’s defeat came a week after he exited the third round at Monte Carlo. That loss prompted Murray to enter Barcelona to whip up some form for the French Open following a right elbow injury.

Nine-time winner Rafael Nadal played Horacio Zeballaos of Argentina in the other semifinal later Saturday.

Thiem started strong, breaking Murray’s first two service games before adding a third break en route to taking the first set.

The ninth-ranked Thiem had a break point in the second set, but Murray held serve and broke him back to even the match at a set apiece.

Murray was again in trouble at 4-2 down in the decisive set, and folded when he failed to successfully return Thiem’s deep lob on match point.

It was Thiem’s first win in three meetings against Murray.

