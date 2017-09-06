Andy Murray likely to miss remaining season due to hip injury

Great Britain’s Andy Murray has faced a nagging injury since French Open semifinal against Stan Wawrinka. (Source: Reuters) Great Britain’s Andy Murray has faced a nagging injury since French Open semifinal against Stan Wawrinka. (Source: Reuters)

World No. two Andy Murray said on Wednesday that he most likely will not be participating in events for the rest of the season due to a nagging hip injury, that also made him pull out of the US Open.

Murray, who developed the injury during French Open semifinal loss to Stan Wawrinka, updated his fans on the status of his injury by posting from his official Facebook account. He wrote, “Hi everyone…Just wanted to update you all on my injury and the rest of my season. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to compete in the upcoming events in Beijing and Shanghai, and most likely, the final two events to finish the season in Vienna and Paris due to my hip injury which has been bothering me the last few months.”

Calling him the best potential decision for his long-term career in future, Murray added, “Having consulted with a number of leading hip specialists over the last week, along with my own team, we have decided that this is the best decision for my long-term future.”

“Although this has been a frustrating year on court for many reasons, I’m confident after this extended period of rest and rehabilitation that I will be able to reach my best level again and be competing for Grand Slam titles next season. I will be beginning my 2018 season in Brisbane in preparation for the Australian Open and I’m look forward playing in Glasgow later this year against Roger for UNICEF UK and Sunny-sid3up.”

“I have a fantastic team working alongside me to help me through this process and appreciate the support from them and all of my fans over this difficult period,” added the Brit.

