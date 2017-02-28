Andy Murray, Roger Federer chuck regular courts to play beach tennis

Before the Dubai Tennis Championship, both Roger Federer and Andy Murray took some time off to play beach tennis in Dubai. (Source: Facebook) Before the Dubai Tennis Championship, both Roger Federer and Andy Murray took some time off to play beach tennis in Dubai. (Source: Facebook)

World No1 Andy Murray returns to singles action when he faces Tunisian world number 47 Malek Jaziri in the first round of Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. However, before his match Murray was seen enjoying himself, as he took time off to play beach tennis in Dubai, with Australian Open champion Roger Federer.

Sharing the moment in a social media post Murray wrote, “Had a great time playing beach tennis with Roger Federer last week ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, first match for me later today in the doubles, before singles tomorrow, looking forward to getting started!”

Murray, who recently recovered from a bout of shingles, has not played since losing in the fourth round of the Australian Open five weeks ago. Murray, who lost in four sets to unseeded Mischa Zverev at the Australian Open, had recently said that he was not sure if the illness had started developing while he was playing in Melbourne.

Meanwhile, Andy Murray also took part in the in the first round of the men’s doubles at the Dubai Tennis Championships where he lost out to fellow Briton Dan Evans. Murray and his Serbian partner Nenad Zimonjic were beaten 6-1 7-6 (7/2) by Evans and Luxembourg’s Gilles Muller in an hour and 12 minutes. The winning duo will progress to round two where they face Finland’s Henri Kontinen and Australian John Peers, a former partner of Jamie Murray.

Meanwhile, Australian Open champion, Roger Federer will also be in his first tournament since winning his 18th Grand Slam title in Melbourne. Federer is in action on Monday against Frenchman Benoit Paire, ranked 41.

