Andre Agassi returns to French Open as Novak Djokovic’s coach

Andre Agassi who retired in 2006 had won eight Grand Slam titles including one at Roland Garros (in 1999) Andre Agassi who retired in 2006 had won eight Grand Slam titles including one at Roland Garros (in 1999)

After Novak Djokovic split with longtime coach he went on to appoint Andre Agassi as his coach. Since then the former World No 1 was supposed to join the Serbian at Roland Garros. Much to the delight of fans, that moment has finally arrived as pictures have emerged which show the duo together. Going by the pictures Agassi’s first day back on tour as the coach went pretty well as he was spotted discussing strategies with Djokovic.

Agassi who retired in 2006 had won eight Grand Slam titles including one at Roland Garros (in 1999). Together the duo of Djokovic and Agassi have a phenomenal 20 major titles between them.

Djokovic has been in poor form ever since winning the French Open last year with a win-loss record of 20-5 this year with no titles since winning in Doha in January.

Former Roland Garros runner-up Henri Leconte has also said that the pair could work wonders. Recently in an interview to Reuters he said,”It’s brand new and good for tennis. I really hope it works because if it does, it could be something special for Novak. I really believe that he can help Novak find his way back to the top.

Andre has the strength of personality to give Novak advice. He had the experience of coming back after injury problems and other setbacks to come back from 150 in the world to number one.

“It’s not about coaching. I think the likes of Novak, Roger (Federer) and Rafa (Nadal) just need something new. A brand new direction. I really hope Novak has enough strength and power to produce what he produced last year.”

Meanwhile, there were will be several others players like Arnaud Clement and Simona Halep who will be ready to unleash their talent in the French Open.

Simona Halep shared a video on social citing her excitement for the upcoming championship.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd