Novak Djokovic, Andre Agassi part ways: Report

Tennis legend Andre Agassi, who signed for a position as a part-time mentor to Novak Djokovic, has reportedy ended his association with the Serb, leaving Djokovic’s camp after less than a year together.

In a statement given to ESPN, 47-year old Agassi said, “With only the best intentions I tried to help Novak. We far too often found ourselves agreeing to disagree. I wish him only the best moving forward.”

Agassi began coaching Djokovic last season ahead of the French Open, ending his 11 years away from the sport. He hoped to help Djokovic get back in form after his injury. With Agassi gone, Djokovic will be solely mentored by touring coach Radek Stepanek.

When Agassi started mentoring the former World No. 1 in May 2017, Djokovic had said: “We’ll see what future brings. We are both excited to work together and see where it takes us.”

Djokovic’s 16-match Key Biscayne winning streak ended recently in Miami and his struggle to come back from an elbow injury continued. Djokovic lasted barely an hour at a tournament he has won six times, losing his opening match in the Miami Open to Benoit Paire, 6-3, 6-4. The defeat was Djokovic’s third in a row. He returned from a six-month injury absence at the Australian Open and lost in the fourth round, and was upset two weeks ago at Indian Wells by Taro Daniel, a 109th-ranked qualifier.

“I don’t want to sit here and whine about my last couple of years,” Djokovic said. “The truth is that it wasn’t easy. Obviously, I compromised my game and the movement and everything because of the injury. I’m trying to figure things out.”

