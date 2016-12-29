Ana Ivanovic bids adieu to tennis: Who said what on Twitter

Ana Ivanovic was a finalist at Roland Garros in 2007 and the Australian Open in 2008. (Source: Twitter) Ana Ivanovic was a finalist at Roland Garros in 2007 and the Australian Open in 2008. (Source: Twitter)

Ana Ivanovic announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 29 on Thursday. Former no. 1, stated that she can no longer play the highest level due to injuries.

Ivanovic held the top spot for three months in 2008, the season when she claimed her only Grand Slam success by winning the French Open.

The Serbian’s last outing was a first-round defeat at the US Open 2016. Post her early round exit, it was the first time she had dropped out of top 50 since 2010.

Ivanovic reached the semi-final of French Open 2015 and was the runner-up at Roland Garros. She was also the semifinalist of Wimbledon 2007, where she was defeated by three-time former champion Venus Williams. She also lost to Russia’s Maria Sharapova in the finals of the Australian Open 2008.

She announced at the time that she had taken the decision to stop playing until 2017 on her doctors’ advice over a persisting wrist injury, with her toe also needing treatment. She had planned to make her return to tennis in Auckland.

Ivanovic in the video message said she will continue to explore opportunities in business, beauty and fashion post her retirement. Also, she will continue to give more time to work with UNICEF, for which she is the brand ambassador of Serbia. She had recently married former Germany football team captain and Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger.

To my dear supporters…. pic.twitter.com/9ycCamNela — Ana Ivanovic (@AnaIvanovic) 28 December 2016

@AnaIvanovic Best wishes with your future endeavors. Will miss seeing that spectacular smile! 😁 Once a champion, always a champion. 🏆 💖 — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) 28 December 2016

@AnaIvanovic my goodness I will miss your smile. All my love ❤️❤️ — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) 28 December 2016

We had couple of battle together, @AnaIvanovic

I will miss seeing you on the tour …

Good luck in your post tennis life and Enjoy it ! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/bnOaxpFsFL — Caroline Garcia (@CaroGarcia) 28 December 2016

Congrats on your career @AnaIvanovic good luck and have fun on what’s coming next! We had some fun matches together 🎾😬 pic.twitter.com/95flZJ5whh — victoria azarenka (@vika7) 28 December 2016

That smile, that grace, that forehand, that class….@AnaIvanovic … Tennis will miss you… BUT, what a rich life you have ahead of you!!! — Chris Evert (@ChrissieEvert) 28 December 2016

Respect for @AnaIvanovic decision to retire from tennis on her own terms! You should be very proud of your achievements! #1 #RolandGarros — Boris Becker (@TheBorisBecker) 28 December 2016

Will miss you and our laughs and chats.. good luck.. best always .. love ❤️ http://t.co/sEWhYkB0dQ — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) 29 December 2016

You were one of my first Idols when I was a small girl 😊All the best at your life after tennis @AnaIvanovic ! We will miss you on the Tour! pic.twitter.com/YCMv5G43ic — Belinda Bencic (@BelindaBencic) December 29, 2016

Ana Ivanovic was placed at no. 63 in the WTA rankings at the close of the year.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd