Menu

Ana Ivanovic bids adieu to tennis: Who said what on Twitter

Ana Ivanovic, former number 1, announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 29.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: December 29, 2016 10:15 am
Ana Ivanovic, Ivanovic, Ana Ivanovic Serbia, Ana Ivanovic retires, Ana Ivanovic career, Ana Ivanovic photos, Ana Ivanovic twitter, Tennis news, tennis Ana Ivanovic was a finalist at Roland Garros in 2007 and the Australian Open in 2008. (Source: Twitter)

Ana Ivanovic announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 29 on Thursday. Former no. 1, stated that she can no longer play the highest level due to injuries.

Ivanovic held the top spot for three months in 2008, the season when she claimed her only Grand Slam success by winning the French Open.

The Serbian’s last outing was a first-round defeat at the US Open 2016. Post her early round exit, it was the first time she had dropped out of top 50 since 2010.

Ivanovic reached the semi-final of French Open 2015 and was the runner-up at Roland Garros. She was also the semifinalist of Wimbledon 2007, where she was defeated by three-time former champion Venus Williams. She also lost to Russia’s Maria Sharapova in the finals of the Australian Open 2008.

She announced at the time that she had taken the decision to stop playing until 2017 on her doctors’ advice over a persisting wrist injury, with her toe also needing treatment. She had planned to make her return to tennis in Auckland.

Ivanovic in the video message said she will continue to explore opportunities in business, beauty and fashion post her retirement. Also, she will continue to give more time to work with UNICEF, for which she is the brand ambassador of Serbia. She had recently married former Germany football team captain and Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Ana Ivanovic was placed at no. 63 in the WTA rankings at the close of the year.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

It’s the necessity of badminton and as ambassadors of the sport, it’s important to give the audience what it wants 