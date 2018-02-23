  • Associate Sponsor
American Frances Tiafoe beats Juan Martin del Potro at Delray Beach Open

Tiafoe saved 14 of 16 break-point chances to edge No. 2-seeded Juan Martin del Potro 7-6 (6), 4-6, 7-5.

By: AP | Published: February 23, 2018 4:45 pm
Frances Tiafoe saved 14 of 16 break-point chances. (Source: Reuters)
American wild card Frances Tiafoe saved 14 of 16 break-point chances to edge No. 2-seeded Juan Martin del Potro 7-6 (6), 4-6, 7-5 Thursday night in the second round of the Delray Beach Open.

Tiafoe hit 17 aces and won a three-setter for the fourth time this month.

No. 8 Chung Hyeon became the highest-seeded player to reach the quarterfinals when he eliminated Franko Skugor 6-4, 7-6 (4). American Jared Donaldson beat Denis Shapovalov of Canada, 7-6 (6), 4-6, 4-6.

