All Indians bow out of Ricoh Open, Ramkumar Ramanathan advances in Italy

Indian challenge ended at the ATP250 Ricoh Open with the quarterfinal defeat of Leander Paes and Scott Lipsky while the fast-rising team of Divij Sharan and Purav Raja fell at the first hurdle.

Paes and his American partner Lipksy went down fighting 4-6 4-6 against the second seeded pair of Raven Klaasen and Rajeev Ram in the Euro 660, 375 grass court tournament in s-Hertogenbosch, Netherland.

Left-handed Sharan and Raja, who reached the pre-quarterfinals at the French Open, lost 3-6 4-6 to Andre Sa and Michael Venus.

Meanwhile, in the singles events, Ramkumar Ramanathan advanced to second round of the Challenger event at Citta di Caltanissetta, Italy with a 6-2 4-6 7-6(6) win over Austria’s Sebastian Ofner.

The Indian Davis Cupper next faces Kazakhstan’s 126th-ranked Mikahil Kukushkin.

At the Lisbon Open, Prajnesh Gunneswaran lost his opening round 5-7 4-6 Joao Domingues

