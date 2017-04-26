All eyes on Maria Sharapova, Stuttgart

Maria Sharapova had her initial doping verdict reduced from two years to 15 months by CAS. (Source: AP File photo) Maria Sharapova had her initial doping verdict reduced from two years to 15 months by CAS. (Source: AP File photo)

Serving a 15-month suspension after testing positive for banned substance Meldonium, Maria Sharapova will make her return to competitive tennis at the Stuttgart Open. Tournament organisers have given the five-time Grand Slam champion a wild card. SHAHID JUDGE brings you up to speed.

Special treatment?

According to the WTA’s official rules, “A player must be available to play on the first day of a Tournament unless she played in the singles or doubles final or was competing on the final day of play of a Tournament ending the preceding day.” Based on that rule, all players will need to be present at the venue on Stuttgart on Monday, the first day of the event. But in Sharapova’s case, a concession has been made and she will play her first round match Roberta Vinci on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the tournament’s sponsors, Porsche, is one of the brands Sharapova endorses.

Out of WTA rankings

Sharapova has been removed from the official WTA rankings because she has not played enough tournaments in 2016. As per WTA rules, a player should take part in at least three tournaments and accumulate a minimum of 10 ranking points in the previous 52 weeks to be eligible for a ranking. The winner of the Stuttgart tournament will pocket 1,07,036 Euros and 470 points in the Premier 12 tournament. Being in the first round of the Stuttgart Open gets Sharapova one point.

Who normally gets a wild card?

Generally, wild cards are granted to big-name players, who have dropped in rankings due to injury, or to upcoming local talents. It ultimately comes down to the decision of the tournament organisers. Though Sharapova lost her ranking due to the lengthy ban, being a five-time Grand Slam champion does qualify her for a wild card according to WTA rules.

Boxing, academics and fashion

Sharapova’s management has worked overtime to airbrush the ‘drug ban’. Sharapova has been a part of major glamour events like the New York Fashion Week, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, and even posed for selfies with Elton John. She even enrolled for a two-week course at Harvard University. The Russian also penned her upcoming autobiography, ‘Unstoppable’ and took up boxing as part of her fitness regime.

Filling the Serena void

With Serena Williams’ pregnancy keeping her out for the rest of the season, the race for the world No.1 spot, and Grand Slam titles, will be more open than before. Before her suspension, Sharapova finished five consecutive seasons in the top 5 and is expected to make a strong return.

For and Against

“I don’t agree about the wild card here. I think she can return to play, but without any wild cards.”

Roberta Vinci, Sharapova’s first round opponent at Stuttgart

“I do not think it makes any sense for Maria to have a wild card. Honestly, offering you an invitation right now will be like giving a candy to a child who has misbehaved.”

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga

“I think she should be allowed to continue that (her career). If people want to give her wildcards, I guess that’s the tournaments’ decision.”

Venus Williams

