Alexander Zverev defeats Novak Djokovic in Rome for first ATP Masters 1000 title

German youngster Alexander Zverev beat Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in the final of the Italian Open in Rome on Sunday to clinch his first ATP Masters 1000 title. With the 6-4, 6-3 win, Zverev arguably picked up his biggest win of the career and the title takes him into the top 10 of the men’s ranking when they will be updated on Monday.

Zverev, 20, started off on the up when he broke Djokovic in the very first game and by breaking the Serb in the second set for a second time, made the title his. In the process, he became the youngest winner of a Masters 1000 tournament since the Serb himself in Miami in 2007.

The German is not new to downing top players on tour when he beat sixth ranked Milos Raonic earlier in the tournament. In Madrid he beat Marin Cilic and in Miami he beat Stanislas Wawrinka to highlight his ability to take out a top gun and he proved it once again on Sunday by beating the World No 2 Djokovic who is finding feet after splitting with his entire coaching staff.

Djokovic came into the final after playing twice on Saturday when he beat Juan Martin del Potro in the morning to finish a rain-curtailed match and then demolished Dominic Thiem 6-0, 6-1 in 59 minutes to provide possibility of return to his exemplary self.

Zverev controlled play from the back of the court with his fluid two-handed backhand and heavy forehand. Zverev broke again in the third game of the second set and clinched the match with another break in the ninth game.

