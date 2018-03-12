AITA names Leander Paes in Davis Cup squad, asks players to ‘put differences aside’

Paes and Bopanna, who have had a fraught relationship, will pair up again for India’s Davis Cup tie agaist China. Paes and Bopanna, who have had a fraught relationship, will pair up again for India’s Davis Cup tie agaist China.

On paper, the All India Tennis Association (AITA) selection committee named a straightforward team for the upcoming second round zonal Davis Cup tie against China.

India’s highest ranked singles player Yuki Bhambri (110) leads the lineup followed by the second and third ranked Ramkumar Ramanathan (135) and Sumit Nagal (223). In the doubles, world no 20 Rohan Bopanna was an automatic selection, followed by the return of veteran Leander Paes (46) to the five-man playing team. Divij Sharan, 44th in the doubles charts, was named as a reserve in a selection meeting that lasted ’30 minutes.’

In its statement nonetheless, the AITA mentioned “reservations expressed by some of the players” and that “any issues between the players had to be settled in a nice manner in the interest of the nation between themselves.”

Without naming them, the statement largely hints at the animosity that has prevailed between Bopanna and Paes in recent years. “Whatever personal differences the players have, they need to put them aside and need to play for the country,” says Davis Cup coach Zeeshan Ali, who is also a part of the selection committee. “You’ve made yourself available for the team, now you’ve been selected, so now you have to play.”

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) made experimental changes to the Davis Cup format for zonal ties, providing teams a five-man squad instead of the usual four, thus allowing the possibility of fielding a specialised doubles team. In previous ties, the Indian team has opted for a three-singles-one-doubles combination, which left room for either Bopanna or Paes.

The strategy brought up ugly scenes leading to the last three Davis Cup ties. In Pune, against New Zealand last year, Bopanna had been dropped by the selection committee, but was approached again at the last minute after Saketh Myneni’s was injured. Bopanna allegedly refused, leading to Vishnu Vardhan being called in.

At the next tie in Bangalore, under new captain Mahesh Bhupathi, Paes was dropped at the draw ceremony despite flying down from Mexico days earlier to make himself available for the tie. Following that, for the World Group Playoff in Canada, Paes’ availability wasn’t even checked, as the AITA named Bopanna and Myneni initially for the team. Myneni was later deemed unfit, and N Sriram Balaji, initially a reserve, had pulled out due to an ankle injury. Eventually, the team fielded Purav Raja along with Bopanna for the crucial doubles rubber loss that effectively swung the tie in Canada’s favour.

Avoiding controversy

This time though, in an attempt to avoid any controversy, AITA team has made it clear that the five-member team, selected on the basis of rankings, cannot change. “We have been very categorical in saying that this is the five-member team and the sixth is Divij who is the reserve,” says Nandan Bal, member of the selection committee and former Davis Cup coach. “If one of the five players gets injured, or has to withdraw for some reason, only then will Divij come into the picture. Of course, Divij is slightly higher ranked than Leander, but in a crunch situation, you’re going to need Leander’s experience.”

Paes’ selection to the team will give the 44-year-old another chance of setting a Davis Cup record of most doubles wins — he’s currently tied at 42 with Italian legend Nicola Pietrangeli. “It is always an honour to play for India,” Paes says. “I respect Rohan’s talent and am looking forward to playing with him against the Chinese team.”

Bopanna was unreachable for comment. The team will be playing as visitors, on April 6, at the Tianjin Tennis Centre in Tianjin, China, in a potentially lopsided tie. China’s highest ranked singles player is Di Wu (258), followed by Ze Zhang (305), and the highly rated teenager Yibing Wu (307) who won the 2017 Junior US Open.

The Indian team holds a superior squad that will be led by Bhambri, who is currently on his best ever run at an ATP Masters, reaching the second round at Indian Wells after beating French veteran Nicolas Mahut. The win is expected to help him edge closer to the top 100 rankings for the first time since 2016.

Along with him, 23-year-old Ramkumar has also progressed in the ranks. Then there is 20-year-old Nagal, who in the last few months won his first ever Challenger title, at the USD 100,000 event in Bangalore. In January, the 2015 Junior Wimbledon doubles champion came through the qualifiers to reach the main draw of an ATP event, the Tata Open Maharashtra, for the first time in his career.

In the singles lineup, the Indians have enough firepower to steer through the Chinese and possibly get into a fifth World Group Playoff. At that stage, a lot will depend on the doubles. Bopanna has been in solid form this year, reaching the Australian Open final in the mixed doubles, and Paes, just last week, played in the final of the ATP 500 in Dubai. For India though, the question now is, how well can they play together.

