Agustin Velotti’s retirement sends Yuki Bhambri to semi-final of Zhuhai Challenger

Yuki Bhambri , who lost precious time in the 2016 season due to tennis elbow injury, had won a Futures title coming into this tournament. (Source: PTI) Yuki Bhambri , who lost precious time in the 2016 season due to tennis elbow injury, had won a Futures title coming into this tournament. (Source: PTI)

Yuki Bhambri made the first ATP Challenger level singles semifinals of the season when his Argentine rival Agustin Velotti retired midway into the contest, here today.

Unseeded Yuki was leading 6-1 2-1 when Velotti threw in the towel, citing fatigue.

The contest lasted mere 47 minutes with the Argentine hardly posing a challenge to Yuki, who is playing on Protected Ranking (PR).

Yuki, who lost precious time in the 2016 season due to tennis elbow injury, had won a Futures title coming into this tournament and led India to a 4-1 win over New Zealand in the Davis Cup tie in Pune.

“He was tired, he said he played long matches and therefore was tired,” Yuki told PTI about his rival.

Talking about his first semis appearance this season, Yuki said,”I am happy. It’s really tough tournament and even harder when you are not seeded. Just trying to keep my head down and staying focussed. Hope, I can keep pushing and working hard and make most of the opportunities.”