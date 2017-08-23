Agnieszka Radwanska gets past Eugenie Bouchard at Connecticut Open

Agnieszka Radwanska advanced to the quarters in Connecticut – a week before US Open. (Source: AP) Agnieszka Radwanska advanced to the quarters in Connecticut – a week before US Open. (Source: AP)

Top-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska survived a second-set comeback bid from Eugenie Bouchard to advance to the quarterfinals of the Connecticut Open on Tuesday.

The 10th-ranked Radwanska, who won the title in New Haven last year, defeated Bouchard 6-3, 7-5 in 1 hour, 45 minutes. The Polish veteran is 4-0 in her career against the Canadian, who needed a wild card to enter the tournament.

Bouchard fought off two match points but was broken while serving to force a tiebreak.

“I expected this kind of match,” Radwanska said. “I think she seems better now than a few months ago, playing more consistent.

“I’m feeling much better than in the beginning of the year. I’m not struggling with my health anymore so I feel strong. I feel better and more confident on court as well so that is helping.”

Also advancing were Australia’s Daria Gavrilova, who needed 2 hours, 12 minutes to defeat Timea Babos of Hungary 7-5, 7-6 (6), and Elise Mertens of Belgium, a straight-sets winner over Russia’s Daria Kasatkina. No. 8 seed Peng Shuai of China eliminated Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia with a 6-2, 6-3 victory, and Spain’s Carla Suarez Navarro moved into the second round when Slovakia’s Jana Cepelova retired in the second set of their match.

The Connecticut Open is the final women’s tuneup for the U.S. Open, which begins on Monday.

