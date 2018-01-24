Rafa Nadal out for three weeks after Australian Open injury setback

Rafael Nadal of Spain leaves after retiring from his match against Marin Cilic of Croatia. (REUTERS) Rafael Nadal of Spain leaves after retiring from his match against Marin Cilic of Croatia. (REUTERS)

Rafael Nadal, who was seeded first at Australian Open, saw a dramatic end to his tournament on Tuesday. Facing off against sixth seed Marin Cilic, the 16-time Grand Slam winner suffered an upper thigh injury that forced him to retire in the middle of the fifth set leaving the match unfinished with the score line 3-6 6-3 6-7(5) 6-2 2-0.

He called for a medical time-out late in the fourth set to receive treatment but looked out of his comfort zone and continued to battle it out. After losing the first two games in the fifth set, the 2017 Australian Open runner-up decided to call it quits, paving way for Cilic to move further in the tournament.

According to a report by BBC, a scan on Wednesday showed that the tennis star suffered a grade one injury on the iliopsoas on his right leg but he will be fit to return in three weeks to play in the Mexican Open, which is set to start from February 26. The report further added that he will retain his number one ranking on Monday.

The Spaniard had earlier announced that he will not compete in Spain’s Davis Cup tie against Great Britain, between February 2 and February 4. But, he is still expected to take part in the Masters 1000 events at Indian Wells, which will start from March 8, and later in Miami, which will start two weeks later.

Cilic will take on Britain’s Kyle Edmund in the semifinal of the Australian Open on Thursday. The winner will meet either Roger Federer or Chung Hyeon in the final of the tournament which will be played on Sunday, January 28.

