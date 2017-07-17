After Wimbledon win, I have more pressure and responsibility, acknowledges Garbine Muguruza

Garbine Muguruza beat five-times champion Venus Williams in straight sets to win her maiden Wimbledon title. (Source: Reuters) Garbine Muguruza beat five-times champion Venus Williams in straight sets to win her maiden Wimbledon title. (Source: Reuters)

Garbine Muguruza won her maiden Wimbledon title on Saturday after she beat Venus Williams 7-5, 6-0 in the final. This was her second Grand Slam title and the Spaniard vows to keep going the way she has. She also said that she plans to savour her victory rather than getting back to the grind quickly – the way she did following her victory in Paris last year at Roland Garros.

“I will try to learn from what I felt after winning at Roland Garros, taking it all more calmly and enjoying it,” Muguruza told Spanish newspaper Marca. “Digesting success is difficult. In Paris I won and the next day I was already playing again. I want to enjoy the moment a little more. I always try to keep my feet on the ground and I repeat, this victory will not change my life. Everyone tells me that I will change and I say I will not. I will have more pressure, more responsibility, but I will carry on the same.”

In 2016, following her success against Serena at the French Open, Muguruza went out in the second round of Wimbledon losing to Jana Cepelova. She later experienced early exits at the Rio Olympics and then at US Open.

Muguruza is the first player to beat both Williams sisters in Grand Slam finals, something which makes her feel particularly proud of her achievements. “It feels like a dream come true,” added Muguruza. “When you beat one of the Williams in the final, you feel like you’ve been the best player at the tournament.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd