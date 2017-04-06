A simple phone call would have sufficed to tell me that I was not playing: Leander Paes

Despite being dropped from the team, Leander Paes has lent his full support to the team. (Source: Express Photo) Despite being dropped from the team, Leander Paes has lent his full support to the team. (Source: Express Photo)

Leander Paes has been dropped from the Davis Cup team that will square off against Uzbekistan in the second round of Asia/Oceania zone group 1 tie.

Reacting to the snub Paes, in an interview, said,” A simple phone call would have sufficed to tell me that I was not playing. A captain can have his style, but criteria for selection should be transparent. If it was form, I just won an event. That said, team is more important than me. Country is even bigger. My full support to the team,” said Paes after the announcement.”

Instead of Paes it was Rohan Bopanna who was selected to pair up with Sriram Balaji. Bopanna is ranked 23rd in the world which is 34 spots above Paes.

Paes, who made his Davis Cup debut against Japan in 1990 at Jaipur, has been dropped from the Davis Cup team on form for the first time in 27 years.

Paes is also in the cusp of creating a Davis Cup history. Paes is currently locked at 42 with Italian legend Nico Pietrangeli and is one win away from the record for most doubles wins in Davis Cup history.

