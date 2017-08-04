Zulpikaer Maimaitiali gives a Dangal twist

Chinese boxer Zulpikaer Maimaitiali trains ahead of his bout against Vijender Singh. Chinese boxer Zulpikaer Maimaitiali trains ahead of his bout against Vijender Singh.

Zulipikaer Maimaitiali stops his translator mid-sentence. His grasp of English is vague, but it’s good enough for him to understand immediately that the question is about his emergence as a boxer. “Dangal,” he says, smiling. “My life, Dangal movie. My father, strict boxer.” And on Thursday, two days out from his much-hyped bout against Vijender Singh, you realise what he’d meant by the rather dramatic comparison. The father, Maimaitiali, is in attendance, having flown all the way to oversee the final preparations of his son’s big challenge against the former Olympic bronze medallist. And he watches stone-faced – just as the legendary wrestling coach Mahavir Singh Phogat was depicted training his daughters in the Bollywood hit – as Zulipikaer goes through a quick session of pad-punching with the trainer.

It’s an exercise that father and son are now used to considering Maimaitiali has watched over the 23-year-old throughout the youngster’s career, serving as his manager ever since he started as an amateur in 2007. And he’s remained an integral part of his team when he turned professional three years ago. “He’s always been there with me. Right from the start, making sure I’m on the right track,” says the WBO Oriental Super Middleweight champion.

Even in front of the media, Maimaitiali refuses to let slip even a glimpse of a smile. But he doesn’t mind talking, despite the lengthy process of translation involved. Zulipikaer and his father hail from the Uyghur community in China, a Turkic ethnic group. So while Maimaitiali communicates his thoughts in the Uyghur language to Zulipikaer, the son converts it into Mandarin for the translator to finally respond in English.

Maimaitiali remembers struggling to find a footing as a pugilist while growing up in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, in Northwest China. Back then, boxing was not considered a big sport in the country, and opportunities were minimal. “There was no chance of getting promotions to a professional level, and even the amateur options were few,” he says. “It became much better when Zulipikaer was growing up.”

The youngster took up the sport early courtesy of his father’s involvement. Over time, he heard stories about how Maimaitiali was once a budding boxer who never got a chance. “Now I try to fulfill the dreams he couldn’t,” he says. But as Zulipikaer prepares for his 10th professional bout, he finds that its result isn’t just a personal affair. It potentially could influence Chinese boxing to an extent too.

Despite the country boasting two former world champions – Xiong Chaozhog and the legendary Zou Shiming (who won a bronze in Athens 2004, and back-to-back golds in Beijing 2008 and London 2012) – China is yet to open up to the sport. Yet there’s a certain buzz around the upcoming fight against Vijender. “Everyone knows Vijender won his Olympic medal in China. He’s a hero in India, but if I beat him, I’ll be honoured when I go back home. And it will be a symbol of China’s development in boxing,” he says.

So far, the southpaw has remained undefeated in his nine bouts, drawing once and winning eight – including five knockouts. He’s rated as the next world champion from China, though his trainer Julian Howell asserts he’s still three years away from the coveted title match. There are, however, personal benefits Zulipikaer seeks from the fight as well. “It will not be the toughest I will face in my career, but fighting Vijender will show me where I stand, and how to deal with the pressure of defending a title,” he says.

