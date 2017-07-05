Yuvraj Wadhwani finishes third in Penang Junior Open squash

Yuvraj Wadhwani finishes third in Penang Junior squash open. (Source: Reuters) Yuvraj Wadhwani finishes third in Penang Junior squash open. (Source: Reuters)

India U-13 player Yuvraj Wadhwani did well to finish third in the Penang Junior Squash Open which concluded on Wednesday.

The Maharashtra youngster, seeded 3/4 finished third in the boys U-13 category after losing to the top seed and eventual winner Joachim Chua of Malaysia 11-9, 5-11, 5-11, 7- 11 in the semi-finals.

In the placings match for the third place, he beat Shamiel Haeyzad Bn Sharulhisam, also of Malaysia 8-11, 12-10, 6-11, 12-10, 11-2.

Yuvraj had till the quarterfinal not conceded a game, winning each of his four-round matches in the 128-draw field, on a fluent note. In the quarterfinal, Yuvraj had beaten a Hong Kong player Tse Jat 11-6, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9.

In all, there were ten Indians (boys and girls) in the fray in various age categories.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App