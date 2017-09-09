Only in Express
  • Yoshihide Kiryu becomes first Japanese sprinter to break 10-second barrier in 100 meter race

Yoshihide Kiryu becomes first Japanese sprinter to break 10-second barrier in 100 meter race

Yoshihide Kiryu ran 10.01 seconds at the Oda Memorial meet in Hiroshima in 2013, but the IAAF later rejected the time as an official record due to the use of unapproved wind-speed measurement equipment on the track.

By: AP | Tokyo | Updated: September 9, 2017 6:40 pm
Yoshihide Kiryu, Koji Ito, Kiryu record, Kiryu japanese sprinter Yoshihide Kiryu was a member of Japan’s silver medal-winning men’s 4×100 relay team at the 2016 Rio Olympics. (Source: AP)
Top News

Yoshihide Kiryu became the first Japanese sprinter to break the 10-second barrier, winning a 100-meter race in 9.98 seconds on Saturday.
Running in an intercollegiate meet, the 21-year-old Kiryu took .02 seconds off the Japanese national record set by Koji Ito in 1998.

Kiryu was a member of Japan’s silver medal-winning men’s 4×100 relay team at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In 2013, Kiryu ran 10.01 seconds at the Oda Memorial meet in Hiroshima, but the IAAF later rejected the time as an official record due to the use of unapproved wind-speed measurement equipment on the track.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 08, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
30
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 68
FT
30
Match Tied
Sep 09, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 69
Sep 09, 201721:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 70

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 