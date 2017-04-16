Yogeshwar Dutt wants security forces to be given free hand in Kashmir

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt is the latest to come out in support of the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: File) Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt is the latest to come out in support of the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir. (Source: File)

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt on Sunday came out in support of the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, calling for them to be given a “free hand” to control the situation. “Security forces should be given free hand to deal with such elements, otherwise it won’t stop,” Dutt told news agency ANI. Earlier, cricketers Virendra Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir had expressed similar views.

Security forces should be given free hand to deal with such elements,otherwise it won’t stop:Yogeshwar Dutt on CRPF jawan attacked in J&K pic.twitter.com/s9di7iWp62 — ANI (@ANI_news) 16 April 2017

Reacting to the video which showed a Kashmiri youth abusing a jawan, Yogeshwar told ANI: “What has happened is extremely wrong. Our CRPF jawan was insulted. He was brutally attacked and his helmet had also rolled down the road. It is extremely insulting for India to see a youth thrashing our jawan.” The news report from ANI went on to add: “This is very saddening. Anyone who goes against the country and misbehaves with our soldiers should be shot a dead.”

Earlier, former cricketer Virender Sehwag took to social media and showed his support to the Jawans saying, “This is Unacceptable ! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans .This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai.”

This is Unacceptable ! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans .This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai. pic.twitter.com/rZbqGbXk6O — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 13 April 2017

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir had also tweeted, “For every slap on my army’s Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives (sic)”.

For every slap on my army’s Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 13 April 2017

In his second tweet, Gambhir reminded what the Indian flag stands for and stated, “Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron – fire of our anger, white – shroud for jihadis, green – hatred 4 terror,” he wrote in his tweet.

