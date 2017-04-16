Yogeshwar Dutt wants security forces to be given free hand in Kashmir

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt on Sunday came out in support of the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, calling for them to be given a “free hand” to control the situation. “Security forces should be given free hand to deal with such elements, otherwise it won’t stop,” Dutt told news agency ANI. Earlier, cricketers Virendra Sehwag and Gautam Gambhir had expressed similar views.
Security forces should be given free hand to deal with such elements,otherwise it won’t stop:Yogeshwar Dutt on CRPF jawan attacked in J&K pic.twitter.com/s9di7iWp62
— ANI (@ANI_news) 16 April 2017
Reacting to the video which showed a Kashmiri youth abusing a jawan, Yogeshwar told ANI: “What has happened is extremely wrong. Our CRPF jawan was insulted. He was brutally attacked and his helmet had also rolled down the road. It is extremely insulting for India to see a youth thrashing our jawan.” The news report from ANI went on to add: “This is very saddening. Anyone who goes against the country and misbehaves with our soldiers should be shot a dead.”
Earlier, former cricketer Virender Sehwag took to social media and showed his support to the Jawans saying, “This is Unacceptable ! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans .This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai.”
This is Unacceptable ! Cant do this to our CRPF jawaans .This rot has to stop. Badtameezi ki hadd hai. pic.twitter.com/rZbqGbXk6O
— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 13 April 2017
Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Gautam Gambhir had also tweeted, “For every slap on my army’s Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives (sic)”.
For every slap on my army’s Jawan lay down at least a 100 jihadi lives. Whoever wants Azadi LEAVE NOW! Kashmir is ours. #kashmirbelongs2us
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 13 April 2017
In his second tweet, Gambhir reminded what the Indian flag stands for and stated, “Anti-Indians hav forgotten dat our flag also stands 4: saffron – fire of our anger, white – shroud for jihadis, green – hatred 4 terror,” he wrote in his tweet.
- Apr 16, 2017 at 5:38 pmyes let first you give free hand to forces over your family including males and females and then see what they make of your family - mr dutt may be y r promised with rajya sabha MP ticket by sanghhis like subash chabdra chandan mitra but stay away from kashmiris liberty - u r failed athlete nobody knows u , how many gold medals u got for india in olympics - today one more dutt got nonbailable warrant from courtReply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 5:35 pmThere is no doubt we should support jawans and our support to security agencies to maintain law&order is must, but why our security agencies should over step the limits by har ing commoners in the name of search operation/maintenance of law&order, if a jawan was attacked he had every right to retaliate and no question about that, but instead of retaliating army picked up a young tailor to tie him on Jeep while patrolling, is it justifiable? Was not it against Geneva Convention?Reply
- Apr 16, 2017 at 5:24 pmYes ! Armed Forces in Kashmir should be given a free hand. Let them decide what is best for them. Strap the stone pelters on their jeeps and move around. The reason why these people feel encouraged is because we are too lenient with them. Crush them hard.Reply