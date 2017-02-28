Yogeshwar Dutt posts meme on slain officer’s daughter Gurmehar Kaur

Yogeshwar Dutt chimed in on the on-going debate over Gurmehar Kaur’s alleged anti-India comments. Yogeshwar Dutt chimed in on the on-going debate over Gurmehar Kaur’s alleged anti-India comments.

After Virender Sehwag’s tweet on slain Army officer’s daughter Gurmehar Kaur, wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt also posted a version of it on social media – in the form of a meme. His tweet was followed up by further retweets with hashtag of #BharatJaisiJagahNahi which was also advocated by Sehwag in his post.

The tweet in question has Kaur’s much criticised placard holding clip which says “Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him” and goes on to have comparisons with pictures of Adolf Hitler, Osama Bin Laden and a black buck. Each picture has subsequent text surrounding it which reads, “Did not kill Jews, Gas did” (Hitler); “Did not kill people, Bombs did” (Bin Laden) and “Bhai (Salman Khan) did not kill me, bullets did” (black buck).

Earlier on Sunday night, Sehwag shared his own version of the placard wielding pictures post the Ramjas College violence. The placard read, “I didn’t score two triple centuries, my bat did”, along with the message, “Bat me hai Dum ! #BharatJaisiJagahNahi”.

This comes after violence on the Ramjas College campus at Delhi University when students and teachers clashed with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members when the latter disrupted a session of the two-day seminar on Tribal India over the participation of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, Umar Khalid and Shehla Rashid.

Days after this incident, Gurmehar Kaur – daughter of slain martyr Captain Mandeep Singh – changed her Facebook profile picture to one with her holding a placard that says, “I AM A STUDENT OF DELHI UNIVERSITY. I AM NOT AFRAID OF ABVP. I AM NOT ALONE. EVERY STUDENT OF INDIA IS WITH ME. #FIGHTBACKDU #STUDENTSAGAINSTABVP”. A year back, she had participated in a video in which she held up a controversial card that said, “Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him”.

This comes after Babita Phogat had condemned Kaur for her anti-India stance while maintaining that if she’s receiving rape threats, then that should stop.

