You may have written poems but I have made history for India: Yogeshwar’s retort to Javed Akhtar

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt hit back at Bollywood lyricist Javed Akhtar who seemingly took a jibe at him over his tweet on the controversy over Delhi University student Gurmehar Kaur’s stand on the Ramjas college violence. Writing on Twitter, Akhtar had posted, “If a hardly literate player or a wrestler troll a pacifist daughter of a martyr its understandable but whats wrong with some educated folks.” Reacting to this, Dutt said “Ji, aapne kavita-kahani ki rachna ki to humne bhi kuch karname kr choti hi sahi Bharat ke liye vishwapatal par itihaas racha hai. (You may have authored poems and stories but even I have made history for India on the world stage).”

If a hardly literate player or a wrestler troll a pacifist daughter of a martyr its understandable but whats wrong with some educated folks — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) 28 February 2017

Yogeshwar Dutt, in reply to Akhtar said,

Gurmehar Kaur’s one year old video had resurfaced after she started lending her support for the #SaveDU campaign. The clip in which she held up a placard saying, “Pakistan did not kill my dad, war killed him” has been in the eye of a storm as it has received positive and negative reactions on social media in equal measure. Virender Sehwag had earlier tweeted a meme in which he was holding up a similar placard saying, “I didn’t score two triple centuries, my bat did.”

Apart from replying to Akhtar’s tweet, Dutt had also retorted journalist Rana Ayub. Ayub was had asked Dutt to give a strong message to “some traitors of the nation caught in MP with ISI links,” referring to the BJP link that one of the eleven alleged ISI operatives arrested in Madhya Pradesh had. Yogeshwar Dutt retorted by saying that any person who has betrayed the nation should be hanged.

