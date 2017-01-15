Yogeshwar Dutt denies dowry, accepts Re 1 as ‘shagun’

Yogeshwar Dutt, two-time olympian, will tie the knot on January 16. (Source: PTI) Yogeshwar Dutt, two-time olympian, will tie the knot on January 16. (Source: PTI)

Yogeshwar Dutt, who made India proud by winning the bronze medal at the London Olympics in 2012, is all set to start a new innings of his life. The Olympic bronze-medallist will tie the nuptial knot on January 16 with Sheetal.

Yogeshwar once again set an example of being a gentleman as he accepted Re 1 as ‘shagun’ from the girl’s family and said no to dowry. He accepted the Re 1 coin during his engagement on January 14 in Sonipat. He denied any other form of gift from his in-laws.

Dutt is all set to tie the knot with Sheetal, the daughter of Haryana’s Congress politician Jaibhagwan Sharma.

“I saw my family struggle to collect dowry for the girls of the family,” said Yogeshwar in an interview to Times of India.

“As a result, I decided on two things while growing up — I will excel in wrestling and I will not accept dowry. My first dream has been realised and now it is time to keep my second promise,” Dutt said.

The act of Yogeshwar’s family accepting Re 1 has sparked a row on micro-blogging site Twitter with many asking why he accepted even one rupee.

