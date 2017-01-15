Menu

Yogesgwar Dutt accepts Re 1 from in-laws, leaves Twitterati divided on dowry

Yogeshwar Dutt’s gesture has sparked a row on Twitter with many of his fans questioning why he accepted even one rupee.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 15, 2017 4:11 pm
yogeshwar-dutt-m Yogeshwar Dutt and his family decided not to take dowry as he prepares to tie the knot on Monday. (source: PT)

Yogeshwar Dutt, who is known to be a trend setter, has set an example for the society by accepting a dowry of just Re 1 for his marriage. The London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist will tie the knot on January 16. Yogeshwar said that he refused to take dowry and decided to take Rs 1 as token. The 34-year old wrestler got engaged with Sheetal — daughter of Haryana’s Congress politician Jaibhagwan Sharma — on January 14 in Sonipat. The act of Yogeshwar’s family accepting Re 1 has sparked a row on Twitter with many of his fans questioning why he accepted even one rupee while some have appreciated his move.  In an recent interview, Dutt said that he saw his family struggle to collect dowry for the daughters. And thus decided two things, first that he will excel as a wrestler and will never take dowry.

He failed to sign off his Olympic career with a medal, when he lost in the opening round to Ganzorigiina Mandakhnaran whose quarterfinal defeat dashed the Indian’s hopes of a repechage at the Rio Olympics.

