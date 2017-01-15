Yogesgwar Dutt accepts Re 1 from in-laws, leaves Twitterati divided on dowry

Yogeshwar Dutt and his family decided not to take dowry as he prepares to tie the knot on Monday. (source: PT) Yogeshwar Dutt and his family decided not to take dowry as he prepares to tie the knot on Monday. (source: PT)

Yogeshwar Dutt, who is known to be a trend setter, has set an example for the society by accepting a dowry of just Re 1 for his marriage. The London 2012 Olympic bronze medallist will tie the knot on January 16. Yogeshwar said that he refused to take dowry and decided to take Rs 1 as token. The 34-year old wrestler got engaged with Sheetal — daughter of Haryana’s Congress politician Jaibhagwan Sharma — on January 14 in Sonipat. The act of Yogeshwar’s family accepting Re 1 has sparked a row on Twitter with many of his fans questioning why he accepted even one rupee while some have appreciated his move. In an recent interview, Dutt said that he saw his family struggle to collect dowry for the daughters. And thus decided two things, first that he will excel as a wrestler and will never take dowry.

Actually Yogeshwar Dutt has kind of made it look like accepting dowry is compulsory and he’s done the girl a favor by accepting a low amount — Shakthi (@v_shakthi) 15 January 2017

What is so great about accepting Re 1 as “token dowry”? I fail to understand why Yogeshwar is being made a hero #dowry #yogeshwardutt — Madhumita (@madhuchak) 15 January 2017

Guess it shouldn’t have been called ‘dowry’ at all. Just a 1 rupee gift from in laws? He was trying to make a positive point #yogeshwardutt http://t.co/O3ViOibrMw — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) 15 January 2017

The 1 Rs. dowry move by Yogeshwar Dutt sets a brilliant example for the 2 Rs. people in our society. — Joint Ventur (@JointVentur) 15 January 2017

But why even 1? Yogeshwar Dutt floors all with Re 1 dowry

http://t.co/oBBCClHDJN — Sunil Warrier (@SunilWarrier1) 15 January 2017

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt accepts ₹1 as dowryhttp://t.co/xIsNse86TB

-via @inshorts@DuttYogi good decision of not accepting dowry — anil kapur (@abkapur) 15 January 2017

He failed to sign off his Olympic career with a medal, when he lost in the opening round to Ganzorigiina Mandakhnaran whose quarterfinal defeat dashed the Indian’s hopes of a repechage at the Rio Olympics.

