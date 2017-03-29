WWE Wrestlemania: Will the Hardy Boyz make a sensational comeback?

It seems like only a matter of time before Broken Matt and Brother Nero are back in WWE. It seems like only a matter of time before Broken Matt and Brother Nero are back in WWE.

There has been plenty of speculation over the past month over the Return of the Hardy Boyz to WWE. Apart from the cryptic tweets which Matt Hardy has been sending out there are also plenty of other hints which suggests it’s only a matter of time before Broken Matt and Brother Nero are back in WWE.

By now WWE fans across the globe will know that The Hardy Boyz are WWE-bound. Especially after one of WWE’s official Twitter accounts had tweeted out a video of the WrestleMania XXV match between Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy. The Tweet also makes a passing reference to the “Broken” gimmick of the Hardys in TNA/Impact Wrestling.

ON THIS DAY: @MATTHARDYBRAND secured a spot in the #MITB Ladder Match on this episode of #SmackDown in 2007! http://t.co/cSrWsENNPy pic.twitter.com/cLu9YCLKly — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) 2 March 2017

The return of the Hardy Boyz will be a huge boost for the WWE. Both are expected to return and capture the RAW tag-team titles. With WrestleMania 33 slated to take place in Orlando, FL, this Sunday, a return of the Hardy Boyz will surely blow off the roof.

